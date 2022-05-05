checkAd

AB Inbev Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Sees EBITDA Growth in Line with 4-8% Target

  • (PLX AI) – AB Inbev Q1 EBITDA USD 4,486 million vs. estimate USD 4,432 million.
  • Q1 EBIT margin 24.9%
  • Q1 gross margin 54.8% vs. estimate 56%
  • Q1 revenue USD 13,235 million vs. estimate USD 13,000 million
  • Q1 EBIT USD 3,294 million vs. estimate USD 3,233 million
  • Q1 EBITDA margin 33.9%
  • Q1 underlying EPS USD 0.6 vs. estimate USD 0.6
  • Says expect our EBITDA to grow in-line with our medium-term outlook of between 4-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price

Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
