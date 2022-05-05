(PLX AI) – AB Inbev Q1 EBITDA USD 4,486 million vs. estimate USD 4,432 million.Q1 EBIT margin 24.9%Q1 gross margin 54.8% vs. estimate 56%Q1 revenue USD 13,235 million vs. estimate USD 13,000 millionQ1 EBIT USD 3,294 million vs. estimate USD 3,233 …

AB Inbev Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Sees EBITDA Growth in Line with 4-8% Target

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer