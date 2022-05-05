(PLX AI) – Zalando Q1 GMV EUR 3,200 million.Q1 revenue EUR 2,200 million vs. estimate EUR 2,200 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT EUR -51.8 million vs. estimate EUR -39 millionOutlook FY capex EUR 400-500 millionZalando confirms its full year 2022 guidance at …

Zalando Q1 Adj. EBIT Loss Bigger Than Expected; Now Sees Outlook at Lower End of Range

