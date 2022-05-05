Zalando Q1 Adj. EBIT Loss Bigger Than Expected; Now Sees Outlook at Lower End of Range
(PLX AI) – Zalando Q1 GMV EUR 3,200 million.Q1 revenue EUR 2,200 million vs. estimate EUR 2,200 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT EUR -51.8 million vs. estimate EUR -39 millionOutlook FY capex EUR 400-500 millionZalando confirms its full year 2022 guidance at …
- (PLX AI) – Zalando Q1 GMV EUR 3,200 million.
- Q1 revenue EUR 2,200 million vs. estimate EUR 2,200 million
- Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR -51.8 million vs. estimate EUR -39 million
- Outlook FY capex EUR 400-500 million
- Zalando confirms its full year 2022 guidance at the lower end of GMV growth of 16-23% and lower end of revenue growth of 12-19%
- Zalando expects to achieve an adjusted EBIT at the lower end of 430-510 million euros
