Siemens Gamesa Raises Q2 ASP to EUR 0.82 Million per MW
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa order intake impacted by march reopening of negotiations after cost inflation increases.Siemens Gamesa ASP EUR 0.82 million per MW, up from EUR 0.76 millionQ2 EBIT margin -14%
