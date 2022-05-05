checkAd

Netcompany Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates, but Adj. EBITA Lags

(PLX AI) – Netcompany Q1 revenue DKK 1,371.5 million vs. estimate DKK 1,366 million.Q1 adjusted EBITA DKK 202.3 million vs. estimate DKK 214 millionQ1 adjusted EBITA margin 20.8%Starts share buyback for DKK 50 million

PLX AI
