Storebrand Set to Benefit from Higher Rates, BofA Says in Upgrade to Buy
- (PLX AI) – Storebrand is set to benefit from higher interest rates, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral.
- The Norwegian insurer is positively exposed to materially higher interest rates, but its share price performance doesn't reflect this so far: BofA
- The shares offer both growth and yield, as Storebrand will start a share buyback that should be recurring after this year: BofA
