Vestas Gets 423 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil
- (PLX AI) – Pan American Energy Energias Renováveis has signed an agreement with Vestas for the supply and installation of 94 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for the Novo Horizonte wind park in the state of Bahia, Brazil.
- Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- Turbine delivery and commissioning are planned for 2024
