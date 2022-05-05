Anlass der Studie: Research Note

AxesInMotion acquisition significantly strengthens ad software platform with high-quality first-party data; Acquired company should significantly boost future company performance due to multiple synergy potentials; Forecasts and price target raised; Buy rating



Acquisition of the AxesInMotion



Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) recently announced an agreement to fully acquire Spanish mobile games developer AxesInMotion S.L. (AxesInMotion). The acquired company was founded in 2014 and is based in Seville, Spain. AxesInMotion is one of the leading free-to-play mobile game developers, with a strong portfolio of high-definition racing games that have already generated over 700 million downloads worldwide.



The company has succeeded in building a portfolio of high-quality racing games over the past few years, with 87.0% of revenues generated through in- game advertising. The developer's flagship titles include 'Car Driving Simulator', 'Mega Ramps' and 'Extreme SUV Driving Simulator'. In addition, the company has two new titles in the pipeline, one of which is already almost fully developed. In terms of geographic revenue distribution, the USA was the most important single market for the company with an estimated revenue share of approximately 33.0% at last count.



With normalised IFRS revenue of EUR 7.90 million and adjusted EBITDA (adj. EBITDA) of EUR 5.00 million (adj. EBITDA margin of 64.0%) in 2021, combined with an organic growth rate of 36.0% over the past three years, AxesInMotion is well positioned for further growth opportunities within the MGI Group, according to the company. Based on management assumptions and taking into account the (expected) medium-term synergies with MGI, AxesInMotion would have contributed an additional EBITDA of EUR 17.0 million on a pro-forma basis (2021) and provided for an increase in adjusted EBITDA (adj. EBITDA) of more than 20.0%, according to the company.



