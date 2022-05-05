Bavarian Nordic to Move to Phase 3 Trials with Covid Vaccine Candidate
(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Reports Omicron Data from Phase 2 Trial of its COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Candidate.Bavarian Nordic vaccination with ABNCoV2 induced a significant boost to the neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant in the …
- Bavarian Nordic vaccination with ABNCoV2 induced a significant boost to the neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant in the majority of subjects
- Bavarian Nordic to continue to rapidly initiate our phase 3 study and subsequently submit this vaccine for licensure
