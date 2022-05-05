Tony Prestedge joins PriceHubble as Advisor and Dr. Stefan Heitmann announced Executive Chairman

Zurich (ots) - PriceHubble AG, the fast-growing global PropTech, welcomes Tony

Prestedge, former Deputy CEO of Santander UK, as advisor and investor. Tony

Prestedge will take up his new role from 1 May 2022. At the same time, Dr.

Stefan Heitmann, Founder and currently Chairman of the Board, will serve

PriceHubble as Executive Chairman going forward.



Tony Prestedge, one of UK's most renowned retail bankers, will join PriceHubble,

the fast growing, globally leading AI analytics and data company for the

residential estate industry, founded by Dr. Stefan Heitmann and Markus Stadler

in Zurich in 2016.





PriceHubble leverages big data, cutting-edge analytics and great visualisationto bring a new level of transparency to the global real estate markets. Itcreates solutions that are designed to help institutions such as portals,realtors and mortgage players across the entire real estate value chain.PriceHubble experienced fast and successful multi-country growth and is nowactive in nine markets: Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Japan,Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic and Slovakia.Tony Prestedge, who will also invest in PriceHubble, will be working closelywith PriceHubble's Executive Team and will play a key role in the upcomingmarket entry in the United Kingdom and further expansion moves beyond this newmarket.Tony Prestedge previously worked as Deputy CEO at Santander UK. Prior to thisrole he spent 12 years at Nationwide, occupying a variety of roles including COOand Deputy CEO, and he also held the position of Managing Director of HomeFinance at Barclays. Furthermore, he was seconded to the Department of Healthand Social Care as the inaugural Chief Operating Officer of the NHS Test andTrace service, leading transformation planning and program management,technology, digital channel development, data analytics, and operations duringthe COVID-19 pandemic.Of his new business development role, Tony Prestedge says: "PriceHubble combinesthe best of big data and artificial intelligence to develop the most advanceddigital solutions in the real estate and financial industry and I am excited tosupport this strong and fast growing team. Our goal is to continue the rapidgrowth and develop activities in new markets, including the UK."Additionally, the Board of Directors of PriceHubble is pleased to announce theappointment of Dr. Stefan Heitman, Founder of PriceHubble, to now serve asPriceHubble's Executive Chairman. Dr. Stefan Heitmann comments on his newappointment: "I look forward to stepping up my commitment at PriceHubble andsupporting our team as Executive Chairman. In addition to Merger & Acquisitionand investor relations, I will focus even more on PriceHubble's internationalexpansion strategy and work closely with Tony and the Executive Team to furtherincrease the company's international presence and make PriceHubble a true globalleader in its field."