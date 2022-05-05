Tony Prestedge joins PriceHubble as Advisor and Dr. Stefan Heitmann announced Executive Chairman
Zurich (ots) - PriceHubble AG, the fast-growing global PropTech, welcomes Tony
Prestedge, former Deputy CEO of Santander UK, as advisor and investor. Tony
Prestedge will take up his new role from 1 May 2022. At the same time, Dr.
Stefan Heitmann, Founder and currently Chairman of the Board, will serve
PriceHubble as Executive Chairman going forward.
Tony Prestedge, one of UK's most renowned retail bankers, will join PriceHubble,
the fast growing, globally leading AI analytics and data company for the
residential estate industry, founded by Dr. Stefan Heitmann and Markus Stadler
in Zurich in 2016.
PriceHubble leverages big data, cutting-edge analytics and great visualisation
to bring a new level of transparency to the global real estate markets. It
creates solutions that are designed to help institutions such as portals,
realtors and mortgage players across the entire real estate value chain.
PriceHubble experienced fast and successful multi-country growth and is now
active in nine markets: Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Japan,
Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Tony Prestedge, who will also invest in PriceHubble, will be working closely
with PriceHubble's Executive Team and will play a key role in the upcoming
market entry in the United Kingdom and further expansion moves beyond this new
market.
Tony Prestedge previously worked as Deputy CEO at Santander UK. Prior to this
role he spent 12 years at Nationwide, occupying a variety of roles including COO
and Deputy CEO, and he also held the position of Managing Director of Home
Finance at Barclays. Furthermore, he was seconded to the Department of Health
and Social Care as the inaugural Chief Operating Officer of the NHS Test and
Trace service, leading transformation planning and program management,
technology, digital channel development, data analytics, and operations during
the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of his new business development role, Tony Prestedge says: "PriceHubble combines
the best of big data and artificial intelligence to develop the most advanced
digital solutions in the real estate and financial industry and I am excited to
support this strong and fast growing team. Our goal is to continue the rapid
growth and develop activities in new markets, including the UK."
Additionally, the Board of Directors of PriceHubble is pleased to announce the
appointment of Dr. Stefan Heitman, Founder of PriceHubble, to now serve as
PriceHubble's Executive Chairman. Dr. Stefan Heitmann comments on his new
appointment: "I look forward to stepping up my commitment at PriceHubble and
supporting our team as Executive Chairman. In addition to Merger & Acquisition
and investor relations, I will focus even more on PriceHubble's international
expansion strategy and work closely with Tony and the Executive Team to further
increase the company's international presence and make PriceHubble a true global
leader in its field."
Contact:
Roswitha Brunner,
Head of Corporate Communication
+41 76 577 15 29
mailto:roswitha.brunner@pricehubble.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157350/5213732
OTS: PriceHubble AG
