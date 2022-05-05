Vestas Gets 81 MW Order in Argentina
(PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order from Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C for the 81 MW Llano IV Wind Farm in the province of Chubut in Argentina. The project will feature 18 V150-4.5 MW which Vestas will supply and installTurbine delivery is …
