Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics first patient with age-related hearing loss treated with ACOU085
Tübingen (ots) - ACOU085, the lead candidate from Acousia Therapeutics, has been
administered to the first patient with age-related hearing loss (presbycusis) in
a Phase 1b clinical study in Germany. The pre-screening of patients matching the
comprehensive in/exclusion criteria for the ongoing trial is almost complete. In
addition to the principle objective of the study, testing the safety and
tolerability of the drug candidate in humans for the first time, a wide array of
subjective and objective hearing tests are being conducted to support the
investigation of target engagement.
ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule, otoprotective drug candidate that
modulates a well-defined molecular target preferentially expressed in the
sensory cells of the inner ear, the so-called outer hair cells (OHC). ACOU085 is
characterized by a unique dual mode of action: the molecule triggers the acute
enhancement of hearing function and offers long-term preservation of the
terminally differentiated OHCs. In December 2021, Acousia Therapeutics was
granted a CTA by the German BfArM to initiate its first-in-human Phase 1b
clinical trial of ACOU085.
"This next step of Acousia's otoprotective drug candidate ACOU085 into studies
on patients suffering from presbycusis marks an important milestone on our path
towards making hearing loss a treatable disease," says Dr. Tim Boelke, Chief
Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of the company.
"I am extremely proud that our hypothesis-driven, scientific work is now moving
into the clinical stage only 6 years after initiating a full-fledged de novo
drug development program on a novel, highly innovative drug target," adds Hubert
Löwenheim, Professor and Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck
Surgery of the University of Tübingen and Acousia Therapeutics co-founder.
About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH
Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately-held, clinical stage biotech company
based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and
development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of
different etiologies of hearing loss. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for
local and systemic administration.
Contact:
Tim Boelke, M.D.
mailto:boelke@acousia.com
http://www.acousia.com
+49-7071-298 818 6
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161203/5213842
OTS: Acousia Therapeutics GmbH
