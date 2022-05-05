Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics first patient with age-related hearing loss treated with ACOU085

Tübingen (ots) - ACOU085, the lead candidate from Acousia Therapeutics, has been

administered to the first patient with age-related hearing loss (presbycusis) in

a Phase 1b clinical study in Germany. The pre-screening of patients matching the

comprehensive in/exclusion criteria for the ongoing trial is almost complete. In

addition to the principle objective of the study, testing the safety and

tolerability of the drug candidate in humans for the first time, a wide array of

subjective and objective hearing tests are being conducted to support the

investigation of target engagement.



ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule, otoprotective drug candidate that

modulates a well-defined molecular target preferentially expressed in the

sensory cells of the inner ear, the so-called outer hair cells (OHC). ACOU085 is

characterized by a unique dual mode of action: the molecule triggers the acute

enhancement of hearing function and offers long-term preservation of the

terminally differentiated OHCs. In December 2021, Acousia Therapeutics was

granted a CTA by the German BfArM to initiate its first-in-human Phase 1b

clinical trial of ACOU085.



