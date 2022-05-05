checkAd

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics first patient with age-related hearing loss treated with ACOU085

Tübingen (ots) - ACOU085, the lead candidate from Acousia Therapeutics, has been
administered to the first patient with age-related hearing loss (presbycusis) in
a Phase 1b clinical study in Germany. The pre-screening of patients matching the
comprehensive in/exclusion criteria for the ongoing trial is almost complete. In
addition to the principle objective of the study, testing the safety and
tolerability of the drug candidate in humans for the first time, a wide array of
subjective and objective hearing tests are being conducted to support the
investigation of target engagement.

ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule, otoprotective drug candidate that
modulates a well-defined molecular target preferentially expressed in the
sensory cells of the inner ear, the so-called outer hair cells (OHC). ACOU085 is
characterized by a unique dual mode of action: the molecule triggers the acute
enhancement of hearing function and offers long-term preservation of the
terminally differentiated OHCs. In December 2021, Acousia Therapeutics was
granted a CTA by the German BfArM to initiate its first-in-human Phase 1b
clinical trial of ACOU085.

"This next step of Acousia's otoprotective drug candidate ACOU085 into studies
on patients suffering from presbycusis marks an important milestone on our path
towards making hearing loss a treatable disease," says Dr. Tim Boelke, Chief
Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of the company.

"I am extremely proud that our hypothesis-driven, scientific work is now moving
into the clinical stage only 6 years after initiating a full-fledged de novo
drug development program on a novel, highly innovative drug target," adds Hubert
Löwenheim, Professor and Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck
Surgery of the University of Tübingen and Acousia Therapeutics co-founder.

About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately-held, clinical stage biotech company
based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and
development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of
different etiologies of hearing loss. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for
local and systemic administration.

Contact:

Tim Boelke, M.D.
mailto:boelke@acousia.com
http://www.acousia.com
+49-7071-298 818 6

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161203/5213842
OTS: Acousia Therapeutics GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  30   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics first patient with age-related hearing loss treated with ACOU085 ACOU085, the lead candidate from Acousia Therapeutics, has been administered to the first patient with age-related hearing loss (presbycusis) in a Phase 1b clinical study in Germany. The pre-screening of patients matching the comprehensive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Speed Impact Test - wieviel langsamer macht Antiviren Software ...
2,5 Gbit/s - Echte Glasfaser für über 3.500 Haushalte in der Naturparkstadt Biesenthal (Brandenburg) / -Kooperationsvereinbarung mit der DNS: NET unterzeichnet
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Gelungene Premiere: Thyssengas vernetzt Akteure entlang der Wasserstoff-Wertschöpfungskette beim ersten Thyssengas ...(1) 
Digitalisierung und ein besserer Zugang zum Recht: Bei ihrem Strategieforum22 verhandelt die Inkassobranche die Zukunft der Rechtsdienstleistungen
Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys Issue Industry Progress Report on Carbon Neutral ...
LichtBlick konsolidiert grünes Wachstum / 500 Millionen Euro für Wind- und Solarparks ...
2ndlifesolar Aussteller auf der Intersolar in München / Vorstellung eines umweltfreundlichen ...
LeBlock-Batteriespeicher von Leclanché auf der ees Europe: / Wichtiger Baustein zum Ausbau regenerativer Energien (FOTO)
"Digitale Chancen für alle": Bildungsallianz des Mittelstands und Google Zukunftswerkstatt starten kostenloses inklusives ...
Titel
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Speed Impact Test - wieviel langsamer macht Antiviren Software ...
Forrester eröffnet Bewerbung für "Global Technology Strategy Impact"- und ...
Deutscher Maschinenbau: Resilienz ist das Gebot der Stunde
Per Klick zum Kredit: digitale Baufinanzierung immer beliebter
2,5 Gbit/s - Echte Glasfaser für über 3.500 Haushalte in der Naturparkstadt Biesenthal (Brandenburg) / -Kooperationsvereinbarung mit der DNS: NET unterzeichnet
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
THE CONQUEROR KOOPERIERT MIT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUKCTS, UM DIE ULTIMATIVE VIRTUELLE ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Auszeichnung von Focus-Money: KVB Finanz überzeugt mit hoher Kompetenz
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...