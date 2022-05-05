Coloplast Cuts Guidance for Organic Growth After Earnings
- (PLX AI) – Coloplast Outlook FY organic growth 6-7%, down from 7% previously.
- Q2 organic growth 7% vs. estimate 7%
- Q2 revenue DKK 5,502 million vs. estimate DKK 5,517 million
- Q2 Adj. EBIT DKK 1,686 million vs. estimate DKK 1,713 million
- Q2 EBIT DKK 1,305
