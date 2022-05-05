Datadog Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus; Acquires Hdiv Security
(PLX AI) – Datadog Q1 revenue USD 363 million vs. estimate USD 338 million.Q1 adjusted EBIT USD 83.7 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT margin 23%Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hdiv SecurityTransaction to close before end of Q3
