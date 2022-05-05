Huntington Ingalls Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Huntington Ingalls Q1 revenue USD 2,576 million vs. estimate USD 2,520 million.Q1 operating income USD 138 millionQ1 operating margin 5.4%Q1 EPS USD 3.5Reaffirming revenue, margin and free cash flow guidance, updating FY22 pension …
- Q1 operating income USD 138 million
- Q1 operating margin 5.4%
- Q1 EPS USD 3.5
- Reaffirming revenue, margin and free cash flow guidance, updating FY22 pension expectations
- Expect FY22 shipbuilding revenue between $8.2 and $8.5 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin between 8.0% and 8.1%
- Expect FY22 Mission Technologies revenue of approximately $2.6 billion, segment operating margin of approximately 2.5%; and expect Mission Technologies EBITDA margin of between 8.0% and 8.5%
