Infosys Modernization Radar 2022 Half of Enterprise Legacy Applications to be Modernized in the Next Two Years

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The race to modernize continues, and

companies already see the finish line, according to new research from the

Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought leadership and research arm of Infosys

(https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY). The study

reveals that 50 percent of the global legacy application landscape is expected

to modernize in the next two years, with 70-90 percent modernizing in the next

five years.



Infosys Modernization Radar 2022 found that application modernization leads to

increased benefits from cloud, enterprise data, and exponential technologies

like analytics, APIs, AI and microservices. Modernization also improves

scalability and creates a digital backbone. The research underscores that

modernization reduces operational expenditures, increases revenues, and provides

a better customer experience.



