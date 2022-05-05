checkAd

Infosys Modernization Radar 2022 Half of Enterprise Legacy Applications to be Modernized in the Next Two Years

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The race to modernize continues, and
companies already see the finish line, according to new research from the
Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought leadership and research arm of Infosys
(https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY). The study
reveals that 50 percent of the global legacy application landscape is expected
to modernize in the next two years, with 70-90 percent modernizing in the next
five years.

Infosys Modernization Radar 2022 found that application modernization leads to
increased benefits from cloud, enterprise data, and exponential technologies
like analytics, APIs, AI and microservices. Modernization also improves
scalability and creates a digital backbone. The research underscores that
modernization reduces operational expenditures, increases revenues, and provides
a better customer experience.

The research identified four swift and effective modernization approaches:

1. The right modernization strategy: Holistic, automated, and aligned

Our research found that 88 percent of systems are legacy; of those, 45 percent
are legacy mainframe. More than half (52 percent) are core to the business, and
the rest are supporting applications - all need to avoid the risk of disruption.
Many of the legacy systems lack adequate support, making them vulnerable and
presenting security risks. Companies should adopt a holistic view of the
enterprise estate, increase automation, and align business and IT on
modernization decisions.

2. Multiple talent pools reduce risk

Fifty-one percent of respondents cited the lack of skills and talent as a bigger
pain point than the risk of disruption (27 percent) and modernization costs (24
percent). Companies need to upskill their employee base and acquire niche skills
such as reengineering, database modernization, and rules externalization. The
research recommends companies invest in their workforce, build communities of
practice for modernization, and tap the gig economy to harness talent as a
modernization tool.

3. Modernization investment should be more strategic than discretionary

Although companies on average invest a full 65 percent of discretionary budget
on modernization projects, large companies tend to budget more strategically for
modernization. These firms develop a clear modernization roadmap and are more
likely to go all-in on big modernization projects. Modernization is now on the
executive agenda, and it should become a crucial component of enterprise
technology planning.

4. Phased approach and coexistent methodologies are less disruptive than a
big-bang approach
