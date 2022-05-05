Kellogg Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Guidance for Organic Growth Raised
- (PLX AI) – Kellogg Q1 sales USD 3,672 million vs. estimate USD 3,586 million.
- Q1 adjusted operating profit USD 476 million vs. estimate USD 413 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.1 vs. estimate USD 0.93
- Outlook FY organic growth 4%, raised from 3% previously
- Says this reflects business momentum in snacks globally and noodles in Africa, as well as higher price/mix growth to cover inflation
- Outlook FY adjusted operating profit growth 1-2% (unchanged)
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS growth 1-2% (unchanged)
