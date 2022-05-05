Berlin (ots) - According to statistics annually compiled by Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), the number of FDI projects bounced back significantly last year, nearly reaching pre-corona levels. American companies led the way. - 1806 international companies set up shop in Germany in 2021 in the form of greenfield investments. That's the main result of this year's GTAI Foreign Direct Investment Report.

US Tops List of Foreign Direct Investment in Germany

