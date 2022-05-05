checkAd

US Tops List of Foreign Direct Investment in Germany

Berlin (ots) - According to statistics annually compiled by Germany Trade &
Invest (GTAI), the number of FDI projects bounced back significantly last year,
nearly reaching pre-corona levels. American companies led the way.

- 1806 international companies set up shop in Germany in 2021 in the form of
greenfield investments. That's the main result of this year's GTAI Foreign
Direct Investment Report.

The number of projects was up 7% over 2020, rebounding almost fully to the 1851
in the final pre-corona year 2019.

"Our numbers show a fundamental recovery in foreign direct investment in Germany
from the low in 2020," says Germany Trade & Invest CEO Robert Hermann.
"Investment amounts were comparatively modest due to a number of factors, but
international companies' interest in being part of Europe's largest economy has
persisted through the coronavirus pandemic."

The GTAI FDI report is based on data from Germany's 16 regional states, which in
most cases doesn't include amounts to be invested. The overall volume, however,
is expected to be well in excess of EUR 7 billion. And it doesn't include the
massive expansion projects first announced in 2022 by Intel and Northvolt, which
will be worth at least EUR 17 billion and EUR 4 billion respectively.

The largest number of business expansions (254) originated from the United
States, reflecting Germany's continuing excellent reputation among American
business people.

67% of FDI projects came from Europe, with FDI from the UK (+36%), the
Netherlands (+36%), Denmark (+29%) and France (+24%) recording significant
gains. By contrast, the number of projects from China and other parts of Asia
declined.

"Both of those developments undoubtedly reflect the restrictions of travel,
particularly over long distances, to which businesses continued to be subject in
2021," explains Hermann.

19% of FDI projects came in the ICT sector, followed by business and financial
services (15%) and consumer goods (12%).

More information: https:// http://www.gtai.com/gtai-fdi-reports

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.

Contact:

Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin

+49 30200099170

mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5214282
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



