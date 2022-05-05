Walgreens Reaches Opioid Settlement with State of Florida for $683m
- (PLX AI) – Walgreens' settlement resolves all claims related to the distribution and dispensing of prescription opioid medications across the company’s pharmacies in the state.
- Amount of $683 million includes $620 million to be paid out to the State of Florida over 18 years, as well as a one-time payment of $63 million for attorneys’ fees
- Settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing or liability by Walgreens
