Centene Plans to Divest Two Pharmacy Businesses for Expected Proceeds of About $2.8 Billion
(PLX AI) – Centene has signed a definitive agreement to sell Magellan Rx to Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) and a separate definitive agreement to sell PANTHERx Rare to a consortium of The Vistria Group, General Atlantic, and Nautic Partners.Centene …
- (PLX AI) – Centene has signed a definitive agreement to sell Magellan Rx to Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) and a separate definitive agreement to sell PANTHERx Rare to a consortium of The Vistria Group, General Atlantic, and Nautic Partners.
- Centene intends to use the majority of the net proceeds from the sales to repurchase stock and the balance to reduce debt
- Each of the transactions is expected to be neutral to slightly accretive to Centene's Adjusted Earnings Per Share in the 12-month period post-closing
