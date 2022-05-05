(PLX AI) – Centene has signed a definitive agreement to sell Magellan Rx to Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) and a separate definitive agreement to sell PANTHERx Rare to a consortium of The Vistria Group, General Atlantic, and Nautic Partners.Centene …

Centene Plans to Divest Two Pharmacy Businesses for Expected Proceeds of About $2.8 Billion

