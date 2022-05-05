checkAd

Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Second Quarter 2022 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group will announce its second quarter
2022 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on May
25, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately
6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

- Time: 8:15 a.m. ET
- The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:
-
- via telephone at 1 (800) 898-3989 or (416) 406-0743 (Toronto area),
Passcode: 1539938#
- via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relation
s/financial-information/quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en
&o=3526528-1&h=1726644852&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanki
ng%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%
3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancia
l-information%2Fquarterly-results)

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at
https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/
quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3526528-1&h=1726644852&u=
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinanc
ial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2
Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results) .

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until
11:59 p.m. ET, June 25, 2022 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and
entering passcode 4221349#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor
-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0
&l=en&o=3526528-1&h=1726644852&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbank
ing%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%
2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-infor
mation%2Fquarterly-results) until August 26, 2022

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, mailto:paul.gammal@bmo.com ,
(416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto,
mailto:Christine.viau@bmo.com , (416) 867-6956, Bill Anderson, Toronto,
mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com , (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter:
@BMOmedia

