Volkswagen Group and SEAT S.A. Announce 10 Billion Euro Investment in Spain for Electric Mobility Initiative
- “This investment of 10 billion euros will electrify Spain and Europe's second-largest automotive manufacturer, creating a battery Gigafactory in Sagunto, enabling the production of electric vehicles at the Martorell and Pamplona plants, and building-up a comprehensive supplier ecosystem. This is the biggest industrial investment ever made in Spain”, said Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group.
- Construction of the gigafactory will begin in the first quarter of 2023, and production will start in 2026
- As part of the event held today, the Volkswagen Group and Iberdrola Group signed a strategic agreement that will allow the construction of a photovoltaic plant in Sagunto to supply the Gigafactory with green energy
