Flyr 1Q Reports Total Revenue NOK 82.1 Million, Contemplates NOK 225 - 250 Million Private Placement
(PLX AI) – Flyr reported 1Q EBITDA NOK -179, 8 million and net loss of NOK 210,7 million. Cites operations during the first quarter of 2022 heavily impacted by the development in the Omicron wave and the government-imposed restrictions that was in …
- Total cash position on 31 March was NOK 272 million
- Flyr will publish its complete financial report for the first quarter on Wednesday May 25th, 2022
- The Private Placement will be divided into two tranches; Tranche 1 will consist of 29,787,349 New Shares (representing approximately 7% of the outstanding shares in the Company)
