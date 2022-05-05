Banco BPM Q1 Net Profit EUR 178 Million, up from EUR 100.1 Million Year Ago

(PLX AI) – Banco BPM Q1 net income EUR 178 million vs. EUR 100.1 million a year ago.Q1 net interest income EUR 511.5 millionQ1 CET1 capital ratio 13.1%Stock of net non-performing exposures equal to € 3.1 billion: -5.0% compared to the end of 2021 …

