Cybersec Europe focuses on strategic approach to cybercrime

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - At Cybersec Europe, the largest Benelux fair for

cybersecurity, over 130 companies showcase smart solutions. 84 daily sessions

will inspire companies to build an effective strategy against cybercrime. There

are expert talks from leading speakers such as Mikko Hypponen, Emmanuel Kessler,

Tobias Schrödel and Eddy Willems. The fair takes place on 11 and 12 May in

Brussels Expo and is free to attend after registration at

http://www.cyberseceurope.com/ .



International speakers and experts





"It is our ambition to become the go-to hub in terms of cybersecurity" , saysBram van den Baak. "Cybercrime is ubiquitous and widespread. Imagine that autility company is attacked. Then the impact would be felt on a huge scale.That's why we need to work on a vision at the macro level and put cybersecurityon the agenda of boardrooms and politicians."Tobias Schrödel is one of Europe's best-known cybersecurity experts. "I showvisitors how to find their way on the dark web, how easy it is to find sensitivedata and how hackers operate. I explain how smart digital devices pose apotential threat when hacked and how to protect themselves againstcybercriminals" .In Belgium, Eddy Willems is also a big name when it comes to cybersecurity."What strikes me most is that cybercrime has been around for a very long timeand we still haven't learned. Business leaders, government and educationurgently need to work on a general, broad-based cybersecurity strategy."Koen Druyts talks about how to insure against cybercrime. "The number isdoubling about every year" , he says. "Above all, insurance must also be thefinal piece of good prevention. People need to be data conscious and alert tocyber threats. You have to make sure that your systems are not left wide open.It things do go wrong, then you will benefit from insurance."Free registrationYou can register here (http://www.cyberseceurope.com./) , giving you access tothe online platform where you can network and create your own program. There isalso a livestream available for some of the sessions.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811486/Cybersec_Fair.jpgLogo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796422/Cybersec_Europe_Logo.jpgContact:Journalists can apply for accreditation via this link[https://events.jaarbeurs.nl/CybersecEurope/begin?reg_type_id=228479]. For moreinformation about the event or an interview request,please contact Gaëlle Geudeker,gaelle@allcolorsofcommunication.com,0492 07 46 29.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162579/5214508OTS: Cybersec Europe