Nordex Delays Earnings Report to Mid-June as Cybersecurity Incident Led to Delays
(PLX AI) – Nordex Group postpones the publication of its report for the first quarter of 2022.Nordex to publish its first quarterly report for 2022 in mid-June instead of May 12Nordex reason for the postponement is a cybersecurity incidentNordex …
- (PLX AI) – Nordex Group postpones the publication of its report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Nordex to publish its first quarterly report for 2022 in mid-June instead of May 12
- Nordex reason for the postponement is a cybersecurity incident
- Nordex temporarily restricted access to various systems has led to delays in internal processes
