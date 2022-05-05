Ambu Q2 Revenue Lags Consensus; Guidance Cut

(PLX AI) – Ambu Q2 revenue DKK 1,122 million vs. estimate DKK 1,160 million.Organic growth 8%FY Outlook for organic growth is cut to 13% or higher from 15% or higher previouslyFY Outlook for EBIT margin is cut to 5% or higher from 7% or higher …

