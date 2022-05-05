Ambu Q2 Revenue Lags Consensus; Guidance Cut
- (PLX AI) – Ambu Q2 revenue DKK 1,122 million vs. estimate DKK 1,160 million.
- Organic growth 8%
- FY Outlook for organic growth is cut to 13% or higher from 15% or higher previously
- FY Outlook for EBIT margin is cut to 5% or higher from 7% or higher previously
- Says outlook revised due to the macroeconomic headwinds, supply chain volatility, ongoing hospital labour shortages and write-down of raw materials
- Says up to now, we have been expecting a rapid return of elective procedure activity, but we now expect this to happen at a more steady pace
