SAF-Holland Raises Guidance After Q1 Revenue Beats Expectations
(PLX AI) – SAF-Holland Q1 revenue EUR 369.7 million vs. estimate EUR 313 million.Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 6.4%Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200-1,350 million, up from EUR 1,150-1,300 million beforeOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 6.5-7%Says High steel …
- (PLX AI) – SAF-Holland Q1 revenue EUR 369.7 million vs. estimate EUR 313 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 6.4%
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200-1,350 million, up from EUR 1,150-1,300 million before
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 6.5-7%
- Says High steel prices as well as high freight and energy costs, which are passed on with a time lag, had a strong impact on the cost of sales ratio, primarily in Europe, while the administrative and research and development cost ratios declined significantly
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0