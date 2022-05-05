EDP Posts Q1 Net Loss EUR 76 Million as Drought Hits Hydro Production
(PLX AI) – EDP Q1 EBITDA EUR 710 million.Q1 EBIT EUR 322 millionQ1 net loss EUR 76 millionExtreme drought led to record shortfall in hydro production, which forced EDP to buy electricity on the wholesale market at an average price of EUR 229 per MWh
