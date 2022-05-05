checkAd

INTEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS is ready for Intersolar Europe 2022, with its remarkable EPC SOLAR SOLUTIONS! (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - INTEC Energy Solutions, a leading provider of solar EPC
Solutions, is ready for the world's largest solar exhibition Intersolar Europe
2022 , where it will be presenting its proven solar power solutions. At
Intersolar 2022, which will take place in Munich, Germany on May 11-13 , INTEC
welcomes all stakeholders and visitors to its stand in Hall A4, Booth No: 140 at
the Messe München Exhibition Center .

INTEC is excited at the prospect of meeting visitors once again after a two-year
hiatus. This year, Intersolar is expected to welcome more than 50,000 visitors
and 1,500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries worldwide involved in the areas
of photovoltaics, solar thermal energy, solar power plants, and grid
infrastructures.

INTEC has over the last 15 years grown to become a highly trusted EPC partner,
working in collaboration with investors, developers, manufacturers, IPPs and
other EPCs. INTEC entered the market with focus on large-scale solar PV projects
and is today dedicated to expanding its business globally through the execution
of turnkey EPC projects and O&M supports.

INTEC has proven its competitiveness with remarkable successes in the solar
industry. The company prioritizes effectiveness and efficiency in all its
projects, drawing upon the abilities of its in-house team and its own equipment
to come up with qualified engineered solutions that bring together German
engineering and quality.

INTEC has deep experience in executing ground-mounted, rooftop, greenhouse,
carport, and floating PV projects. It has since its establishment gained a
strong reputation as a trustworthy partner in the field of solar systems.

Today, INTEC provides the highest quality solar power plant solutions, drawing
upon the abilities of its 400-strong workforce, and has successfully delivered
more than 130 projects for a total of 1.7 GWp installed and secured capacity.
INTEC is active in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, operating out of its
global headquarters in Germany, and its European headquarters in Poland.

INTEC will greet visitors to Intersolar 2022 with its large team of experts in
the solar industry. If you would like to learn more about INTEC's latest
developments and current trends in the solar market, we will be happy to brief
you on some of our recent EPC and O&M projects.

Visit us at Hall A4, Booth No: 140

Pressekontakt:

Kübra KOÇ DAGDELEN
Director of Global Marketing & Communications
+ 90 549 604 60 91
mailto:k.dagdelen@in-tecenergy.com
http://www.in-tecenergy.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162962/5214617
OTS: INTEC Energy Solutions



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

INTEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS is ready for Intersolar Europe 2022, with its remarkable EPC SOLAR SOLUTIONS! (FOTO) INTEC Energy Solutions, a leading provider of solar EPC Solutions, is ready for the world's largest solar exhibition Intersolar Europe 2022 , where it will be presenting its proven solar power solutions. At Intersolar 2022, which will take place …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Erneut oberster Maßstab im Kundenservice / Die Versichertenbefragung der Service Value-Studie ...
Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics: first patient with age-related hearing loss treated with ACOU085
Wie laufen die Befragungen beim Zensus 2022 ab?
Tony Prestedge joins PriceHubble as Advisor and Dr. Stefan Heitmann announced Executive Chairman
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Prognose: Wo Wohnimmobilien noch an Wert gewinnen (FOTO)
Infosys Modernization Radar 2022: Half of Enterprise Legacy Applications to be Modernized in the Next Two Years
Renommierte Stuttgarter Unternehmensberatung für Logistik und Supply Chain Management feiert ...
Beitrag der BG ETEM bleibt stabil (FOTO)
Bertelsmann stärkt weltweites Bildungsgeschäft mit Anteilsaufstockung an Afya
Titel
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Speed Impact Test - wieviel langsamer macht Antiviren Software ...
Deutscher Maschinenbau: Resilienz ist das Gebot der Stunde
Per Klick zum Kredit: digitale Baufinanzierung immer beliebter
2,5 Gbit/s - Echte Glasfaser für über 3.500 Haushalte in der Naturparkstadt Biesenthal (Brandenburg) / -Kooperationsvereinbarung mit der DNS: NET unterzeichnet
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Mit dem E-Auto Geld verdienen: HUK-COBURG vermittelt CO2-Bonus
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
THE CONQUEROR KOOPERIERT MIT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUKCTS, UM DIE ULTIMATIVE VIRTUELLE ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Auszeichnung von Focus-Money: KVB Finanz überzeugt mit hoher Kompetenz
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...