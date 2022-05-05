INTEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS is ready for Intersolar Europe 2022, with its remarkable EPC SOLAR SOLUTIONS! (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - INTEC Energy Solutions, a leading provider of solar EPC

Solutions, is ready for the world's largest solar exhibition Intersolar Europe

2022 , where it will be presenting its proven solar power solutions. At

Intersolar 2022, which will take place in Munich, Germany on May 11-13 , INTEC

welcomes all stakeholders and visitors to its stand in Hall A4, Booth No: 140 at

the Messe München Exhibition Center .



INTEC is excited at the prospect of meeting visitors once again after a two-year

hiatus. This year, Intersolar is expected to welcome more than 50,000 visitors

and 1,500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries worldwide involved in the areas

of photovoltaics, solar thermal energy, solar power plants, and grid

infrastructures.





INTEC has over the last 15 years grown to become a highly trusted EPC partner,working in collaboration with investors, developers, manufacturers, IPPs andother EPCs. INTEC entered the market with focus on large-scale solar PV projectsand is today dedicated to expanding its business globally through the executionof turnkey EPC projects and O&M supports.INTEC has proven its competitiveness with remarkable successes in the solarindustry. The company prioritizes effectiveness and efficiency in all itsprojects, drawing upon the abilities of its in-house team and its own equipmentto come up with qualified engineered solutions that bring together Germanengineering and quality.INTEC has deep experience in executing ground-mounted, rooftop, greenhouse,carport, and floating PV projects. It has since its establishment gained astrong reputation as a trustworthy partner in the field of solar systems.Today, INTEC provides the highest quality solar power plant solutions, drawingupon the abilities of its 400-strong workforce, and has successfully deliveredmore than 130 projects for a total of 1.7 GWp installed and secured capacity.INTEC is active in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, operating out of itsglobal headquarters in Germany, and its European headquarters in Poland.INTEC will greet visitors to Intersolar 2022 with its large team of experts inthe solar industry. If you would like to learn more about INTEC's latestdevelopments and current trends in the solar market, we will be happy to briefyou on some of our recent EPC and O&M projects.Visit us at Hall A4, Booth No: 140Pressekontakt:Kübra KOÇ DAGDELENDirector of Global Marketing & Communications+ 90 549 604 60 91mailto:k.dagdelen@in-tecenergy.comhttp://www.in-tecenergy.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162962/5214617OTS: INTEC Energy Solutions