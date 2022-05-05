INTEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS is ready for Intersolar Europe 2022, with its remarkable EPC SOLAR SOLUTIONS! (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - INTEC Energy Solutions, a leading provider of solar EPC
Solutions, is ready for the world's largest solar exhibition Intersolar Europe
2022 , where it will be presenting its proven solar power solutions. At
Intersolar 2022, which will take place in Munich, Germany on May 11-13 , INTEC
welcomes all stakeholders and visitors to its stand in Hall A4, Booth No: 140 at
the Messe München Exhibition Center .
INTEC is excited at the prospect of meeting visitors once again after a two-year
hiatus. This year, Intersolar is expected to welcome more than 50,000 visitors
and 1,500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries worldwide involved in the areas
of photovoltaics, solar thermal energy, solar power plants, and grid
infrastructures.
INTEC has over the last 15 years grown to become a highly trusted EPC partner,
working in collaboration with investors, developers, manufacturers, IPPs and
other EPCs. INTEC entered the market with focus on large-scale solar PV projects
and is today dedicated to expanding its business globally through the execution
of turnkey EPC projects and O&M supports.
INTEC has proven its competitiveness with remarkable successes in the solar
industry. The company prioritizes effectiveness and efficiency in all its
projects, drawing upon the abilities of its in-house team and its own equipment
to come up with qualified engineered solutions that bring together German
engineering and quality.
INTEC has deep experience in executing ground-mounted, rooftop, greenhouse,
carport, and floating PV projects. It has since its establishment gained a
strong reputation as a trustworthy partner in the field of solar systems.
Today, INTEC provides the highest quality solar power plant solutions, drawing
upon the abilities of its 400-strong workforce, and has successfully delivered
more than 130 projects for a total of 1.7 GWp installed and secured capacity.
INTEC is active in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, operating out of its
global headquarters in Germany, and its European headquarters in Poland.
INTEC will greet visitors to Intersolar 2022 with its large team of experts in
the solar industry. If you would like to learn more about INTEC's latest
developments and current trends in the solar market, we will be happy to brief
you on some of our recent EPC and O&M projects.
