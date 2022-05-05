checkAd

Dropbox Q1 Revenue, Adj. Net Top Expectations

  • (PLX AI) – Dropbox Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 30.3%.
  • Q1 EBIT margin 15.9%
  • Q1 revenue USD 562.4 million vs. estimate USD 559 million
  • Q1 gross margin 79.9%
  • Q1 adjusted net income USD 141.5 million vs. estimate USD 139 million
  • Q1 net income USD 79.7 million
  • CEO says 2022 is off to a strong start as we launched new functionality and features across Backup, Shop and document workflows with HelloSign, DocSend and PDF editing; all designed to help customers organize, secure, and do more with their digital content
Autor: PLX AI
