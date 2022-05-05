Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
(PLX AI) – Block Q1 revenue USD 3,960 million vs. estimate USD 4,160 million.Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 195 million vs. estimate USD 184 million Cash App generated gross profit of $624 million, up 26% year over yearSquare generated gross profit of $661 …
- (PLX AI) – Block Q1 revenue USD 3,960 million vs. estimate USD 4,160 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 195 million vs. estimate USD 184 million
- Cash App generated gross profit of $624 million, up 26% year over year
- Square generated gross profit of $661 million, up 41% year over year
