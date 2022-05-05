McKesson Q4 Revenue Beats, Adj. EPS Misses; FY Outlook Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – McKesson Q4 revenue USD 66,100 million vs. estimate USD 63,600 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 5.83 vs. estimate USD 6.04Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 22.9-23.6 vs. consensus USD 23.89
