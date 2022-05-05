Mettler-Toledo Q1 Earnings Beat, but Q2 Guidance Just Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Mettler-Toledo Q1 EPS USD 7.55.Q1 pretax profit USD 213 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 7.87 vs. estimate USD 7.25 Q1 adjusted EBIT USD 241.2 millionOutlook Q2 revenue growth 7%Outlook Q2 adjusted EPS USD 8.70-8.80; consensus was USD 8.80
