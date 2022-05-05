NortonLifeLock Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates

(PLX AI) – NortonLifeLock Q4 revenue USD 716 million vs. estimate USD 710 million. Q4 EPS USD 0.46Q1 Guidance: Non-GAAP Revenue is expected to be in the range of $705 to $715 million, translating to approximately 5 to 7% growth YoY in constant …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer