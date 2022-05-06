checkAd

WDP Buys out VIB Vermögen's Stake in WVI Joint Venture

(PLX AI) – WDP to acquire the shares of VIB Vermögen in WVI joint venture.This acquisition of shares reflects WDP’s ambition for future investments and operational activities in Germany as confirmed by the targets within the recently announced …

  • (PLX AI) – WDP to acquire the shares of VIB Vermögen in WVI joint venture.
  • This acquisition of shares reflects WDP’s ambition for future investments and operational activities in Germany as confirmed by the targets within the recently announced growth plan 2022-25, the company said
  • The acquisition of the shares by WDP Invest NV/SA from VIB Vermögen AG will take place under normal market conditions and according to the terms and conditions stipulated in the joint venture agreement
  • Completion expected in mid-2022
Autor: PLX AI
