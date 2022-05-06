(PLX AI) – Aperam Q1 sales EUR 2,265 million.Q1 net income EUR 187 millionQ1 EBITDA EUR 310 millionQ1 operating income EUR 266 millionQ1 EPS EUR 2.4Says Q2 2022 Adj. EBITDA is expected at a higher level versus the record Q1 2022 baseSays we guide …

Aperam Sees Q2 Adj. EBITDA Even Higher Than Record Q1 Result

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer