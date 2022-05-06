Adidas Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Sees Outlook at Lower End of Previous Range
- (PLX AI) – Adidas Q1 revenue EUR 5,302 million vs. estimate EUR 5,200 million.
- Q1 operating profit EUR 437 million vs. estimate EUR 396 million
- Q1 gross margin 49.9% vs. estimate 50%
- Q1 operating margin 8.2%
- Outlook FY revenue growth 11-13% -- unchanged, but anticipated at lower end of range due to the severe impact from covid-19-related lockdowns in China
- Adidas also says outlook for net income from continuing operations to reach the lower end of range of between EUR 1.8 billion and EUR 1.9 billion
- Because of the less favorable market mix due to lower-than-expected revenues in Greater China, the company’s gross margin is now expected to be around the prior year’s level of 50.7% in 2022 (previously: between 51.5% and 52.0%)
