Jungheinrich Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich Q1 orders EUR 1,330 million.Q1 revenue EUR 1,060 million vs. estimate EUR 1,036 millionQ1 EBIT EUR 77.9 million vs. estimate EUR 66 millionQ1 pretax profit EUR 66.9 millionGuidance unchangedDespite challenges in the supply …
- (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich Q1 orders EUR 1,330 million.
- Q1 revenue EUR 1,060 million vs. estimate EUR 1,036 million
- Q1 EBIT EUR 77.9 million vs. estimate EUR 66 million
- Q1 pretax profit EUR 66.9 million
- Guidance unchanged
- Despite challenges in the supply chains and bottlenecks in the supply of materials, incoming orders, revenue and EBIT increased against the previous year, the company said
- Revenue growth was driven in particular by new truck business, rental business and after sales
- CEO says market demand remains good
