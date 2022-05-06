IAG Posts Q1 Adj. Operating Loss of EUR 754 Million; Targets 90% Capacity by Q4
- (PLX AI) – IAG Q1 adjusted operating profit EUR -754 million.
- Q1 operating profit EUR -731 million
- Q1 net income EUR -787 million
- Passenger capacity in quarter was 65% of 2019 capacity, up from 58% in quarter 4, 2021, as the Group’s airlines continued to restore capacity in advance of the Summer flying program
- No noticeable impact from the war in Ukraine
- Omicron had a negative short-term impact in January and February on the operating result, passenger bookings and cancellations
- Current passenger capacity plans for remainder of 2022 are for around 80% of 2019 capacity in quarter 2, 85% in quarter 3 and 90% in quarter 4, resulting in full-year capacity of around 80% of 2019, with North Atlantic close to full capacity by quarter 3
