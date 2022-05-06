Heidelberger Druck FY Revenue Tops Estimates, but EBITDA Below
- (PLX AI) – Heidelberger Druck FY revenue EUR 2,183 million vs. estimate EUR 2,158 million.
- FY EBITDA EUR 160 million vs. estimate EUR 170 million
- FY EBITDA margin 7.3%, up from 5% last year
- Says noticeable improvement in the investment climate was reflected in particular in the increase in incoming orders received by more than EUR 450 million year-on-year to EUR 2.454 billion
