Eiffage to Buy 70% of Snef Telecom
(PLX AI) – Eiffage signed an agreement to acquire 70% of Snef Telecom.Snef Telecom – a subsidiary of Snef and a leading player in the French mobile telecoms market – generated almost €200 million in revenue in 2021 and employsaround 1,000 people …
- (PLX AI) – Eiffage signed an agreement to acquire 70% of Snef Telecom.
- Snef Telecom – a subsidiary of Snef and a leading player in the French mobile telecoms market – generated almost €200 million in revenue in 2021 and employs
- around 1,000 people nationwide
- The acquisition will allow Eiffage Énergie Systèmes to break into the mobile telecoms market, which is growing rapidly with the rise of 5G, and enhance its services and
- expertise for the benefit of industry and tertiary sector stakeholders alike
- Subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2022
