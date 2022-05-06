Nobia Dives 10% After Nordea Downgrades on Weak Growth Prospects
- (PLX AI) – Nobia shares fell 10% after Nordea cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy.
- Nobia delivered a weak first-quarter report yesterday, with EBIT of SEK 182 million missing estimates of SEK 266 million, and margins of 4.8%
- The report was weak despite very easy comparisons in the UK, Nordea said
- We expect the UK to recover gradually, but see EBIT in the Nordics declining by 23% in total by 2023 vs 2021 due to weaker demand for both consumers and within projects, Nordea said
