Ambu Guidance Cut Raises Questions; Consensus May Come Down 25%, Carnegie Says
(PLX AI) – Ambu issued another outlook cut, which raises questions about the company's guidance policy and should lead consensus to drop by 25% for the year, analysts at Carnegie said. Ambu's FY Outlook for organic growth was cut to 13% or higher …
- Ambu's FY Outlook for organic growth was cut to 13% or higher from 15% or higher previously, while EBIT margin was cut to 5% or higher from 7% or higher previously after Q2 revenue missed estimates
- The downgrade was widely expected, but it again raises questions about the company's guidance policy, Carnegie said
- To reach its new guidance, Ambu would need to generate 23% organic sales growth in the second half of the year: Carnegie
- Consensus for EBIT this fiscal year may have to come down by 25%: Carnegie
