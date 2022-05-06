checkAd

SKF Will Beat Costs with Higher Pricing, Danske Says in Upgrade to Buy

(PLX AI) – SKF should be able to mitigate raw material headwinds with price increases, analysts at Danske Bank said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to SEK 190 from SEK 170The market is pricing in a …

  • (PLX AI) – SKF should be able to mitigate raw material headwinds with price increases, analysts at Danske Bank said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.
  • Price target raised to SEK 190 from SEK 170
  • The market is pricing in a more pronounced slowdown in demand than a normal cyclical downturn, and buying SKF at below historical multiples could generate good return in the coming 3-12 months, the analysts said
