SKF Will Beat Costs with Higher Pricing, Danske Says in Upgrade to Buy
Price target raised to SEK 190 from SEK 170The market is pricing in a more pronounced slowdown in demand than a normal cyclical downturn, and buying SKF at below historical multiples could generate good return in the coming 3-12 months, the analysts said
- (PLX AI) – SKF should be able to mitigate raw material headwinds with price increases, analysts at Danske Bank said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target raised to SEK 190 from SEK 170
- The market is pricing in a more pronounced slowdown in demand than a normal cyclical downturn, and buying SKF at below historical multiples could generate good return in the coming 3-12 months, the analysts said
