MTG Rises in Red Market as Danske Initiates with Buy
(PLX AI) – MTG shares were up in positive territory in a mostly red market after analysts at Danske Bank initiated coverage of the stock with buy. Price target SEK 130 implies 20% upsideAfter becoming a pure gaming company, MTG has a strong base to …
- (PLX AI) – MTG shares were up in positive territory in a mostly red market after analysts at Danske Bank initiated coverage of the stock with buy.
- Price target SEK 130 implies 20% upside
- After becoming a pure gaming company, MTG has a strong base to accelerate growth, Danske said
- With SEK 7.1 billion available for potential M&A, MTG could end up with sales and EBIT growth of above 40% compared to underlying estimates by 2024, the analysts said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0