DISH Q1 Earnings Below Expectations as Subscribers Decrease
(PLX AI) – DISH Q1 net income USD 433 million vs. estimate USD 473 million.Q1 EPS USD 0.68 vs. estimate USD 0.74Q1 revenue USD 4,330 million vs. estimate USD 4,380 millionNet pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 462,000 in the first quarter, …
- (PLX AI) – DISH Q1 net income USD 433 million vs. estimate USD 473 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 0.68 vs. estimate USD 0.74
- Q1 revenue USD 4,330 million vs. estimate USD 4,380 million
- Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 462,000 in the first quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 230,000 in the year-ago quarter
- Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 343,000 in the first quarter, compared to a net decrease of 161,000 in the year-ago quarter
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0