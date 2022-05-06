Borussia Dortmund Posts Q3 Net Loss EUR 26.6 Million; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund Q3 net income EUR -26.6 million.
- Q3 revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated EUR 64.4 million
- There is no change in the forecast of a consolidated net loss for the entire financial year of between EUR 17.0 million and EUR 24.0 million
