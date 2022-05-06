Under Armour Gives Fiscal 2023 Outlook, Sees Revenue Growth 5-7%
(PLX AI) – Under Armour 2023 Revenue is expected to increase 5 to 7 percent.Under Armour 2023 Outlook Gross margin is expected to be down 150 to 200 basis pointsUnder Armour 2023 Outlook Operating income is expected to reach $375 to $400 …
- (PLX AI) – Under Armour 2023 Revenue is expected to increase 5 to 7 percent.
- Under Armour 2023 Outlook Gross margin is expected to be down 150 to 200 basis points
- Under Armour 2023 Outlook Operating income is expected to reach $375 to $400 million
- Under Armour 2023 Outlook Diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.79 and $0.84
