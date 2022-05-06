NRG Energy Q1 Adj. EBITDA Tops Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – NRG Energy Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 509 million vs. estimate USD 505 million.Q1 net income USD 1,736 million vs. estimate USD 176 million (may not compare)NRG Energy maintaining guidance for the year
- (PLX AI) – NRG Energy Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 509 million vs. estimate USD 505 million.
- Q1 net income USD 1,736 million vs. estimate USD 176 million (may not compare)
- NRG Energy maintaining guidance for the year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0