KEBA eMobility - Highlights at the Power2Drive from 11 - 13 May, 2022 in Munich- Stand B6.310

Linz (ots) - KEBA, one of the leading manufacturers of intelligent charging

stations in Europe, presents its newest product developments and a comprehensive

service offering at the "Power2Drive" trade show.



Carbon-neutral charging solutions





In spring 2021, the first CO2-neutral wallbox was introduced to the market withthe GREEN EDITION. This was the result of an intensive debate on the subject ofsustainability. With manufacturing in the heart of Europe and use of primarilyEuropean components, KEBA ensures short transport routes, already saving a greatdeal of CO2. The principle of "cradle-to-customer plus waste" also aroseregarding the carbon footprint of the wallboxes. Building on this, measures wereput in place to reduce or entirely eliminate the emission of greenhouse gases.There has been investment in certified climate action programs for thecompensation of the unavoidable emissions. The entire product portfolio will betransitioned by the end of the year. But this step is also just an intermediatestep. During an intensive strategy process, we've made it a goal to make theentire business segment KEBA eMobility carbon-neutral by the end of 2025.Intelligent load management for up to 200 charging stations - KeContact M20With the KeContact M20, you can integrate up to 40 or up to 200 charging points,depending on model, into an intelligent and dynamic load management system. Thecharge management controller is securely built into the control cabinet ornetwork cabinet and controls the distribution of the available electrical energyto the respective charging stations. In combination with the easy to operate andsecure charging stations from KEBA, large charging parks can be easily createdwith the new charge management controllers. During product development, aparticular focus was on the use cases "Fleet Charging", the charging of companyor lease fleets, as well as "Charging at Destination", such as in hotels,shopping centres or comparable destinations.Also novelties in the scope of serviceIn addition to the numerous new products, KEBA also presents a number of newservices for customers and partners.For example, from mid-May, an exchange service will be offered in the D-A-CHregion. If a wallbox has a defect, a KEBA service partner will exchange thecharging station for an equal or higher-quality model within 4 working days.A Full-Service package will also be offered for operators of charging stations.In this, the services are individually adapted to the requirements of thecustomer. A hardware exchange service, a software problem solution or extendedtechnical support are only some of the areas that can be combined into oneservice package.A new, modular training offering will also be presented. The participants shouldbe optimally prepared for the technical subjects and be able to expand theirknowledge in a modular way.Contact:For questions contact Stefan Lanzinger, Marketing & Communications KEBA EnergyAutomation lzr@keba.com I www.keba.com